Donegal folk urged to walk together for friends and neighbours living with Alzheimer’s

Donegal folk are being urged to walk together for friends and neighbours living with Alzheimer’s

This morning's Memory Walk at 11.30am in Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar brings people together to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society. It's free to sign up and open to all. Not only is it is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities, but it also unites together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia support.

September is World Alzheimer's Month. The theme is Know dementia, know Alzheimer's. This is the same theme as 2021, but this year it has a special focus on post-diagnosis support.

This occasion is a global opportunity to raise awareness around, educate, encourage support for and demystify dementia.

An estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, and 64,000 people suffer from the disease in Ireland. This figure is expected to more than double to 150,000 in the next 25 years.

Local Champion Jennifer Carr and people from all over the county will be walking together for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk in Drumboe Woods, this morning, Sunday, September 18.

"Let's Walk together for the 2,451 people living with dementia in Donegal," said a spokesperson for the organisers.