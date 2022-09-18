Ardara ICA to host major fashion show this afternoon

Ardara will be the fashion capital of Donegal this afternoon
The Ardara ICA will host a Fashion Show on Sunday, September 18 in the Parish Centre between 3pm to 5pm.
Clothing from a number of different outlets around the area will feature including Lynda’s Boutique, Eddie Doherty Tweeds, John Molloy Woollen Mills, Triona Design, Campbell’s of Ardara, Bonner’s of Ardara, and The Present Day.
There will also be pop-up shops from Bows and Wreaths, The Skin Buff, Gift It, The Present Day, Room to Relax, Total Relax, Relax Kids. Social Prescribing, The Beauty Room, and Sugar Plum Pixie Dust.
The organisers have attempted to cater to all tastes and no doubt this opportunity to view the latest in fashion and accessories will ensure there's something for everyone.
Admission €10, refreshments served, all welcome.
