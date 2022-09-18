Search

18 Sept 2022

Raphoe Kurling Club holding visitors night

There will also be a talk about the benefits of Kurling and also exercises for males/females 50+

A Kurling demonstration takes place in Raphoe on Monday night

18 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

The Raphoe Kurling Club is holding a visitor’s night tomorrow, Monday next, September 19 between 6.30pm and 8pm in Raphoe Presbyterian Church Hall.

Everyone is invited to come along and watch or play.

Kurling is an innovative game that is highly accessible, and suitable for young players, elderly players, able-bodied players, and disabled players. It is a modern take on the traditional game of curling, however, can be played indoors without the use of ice.

Its main, defining feature is that it can be played from the ground, which ensures that the game is at a level playing field no matter what your age or ability.

Karen from Donegal Sports Partnership will be in attendance to talk about the benefits of Kurling and also exercises for males/females 50+.

Refreshments will be served.

