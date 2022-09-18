Exciting new Rory Gallagher mural for Ballyshannon

Ballyshannon has acquired another amazing landmark to its streetscape.

Rory Gallagher Fans the world over and especially the many many fans and followers that have visited Ballyshannon over the years will be delighted with the news that a sizable and beautiful mural of Rory is underway at the Bridgend area in Ballyshannon.

The artist is Nik Purdy who has been engaged by a local group Ballyshannon BRG with Rory's mural being funded by Rory Gallagher Festival followers, Donegal County Council DFI from Cllr. Barry Sweeny and the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival.

Chairperson of the festival, Barry O'Neill said "this is another proud moment in our 22-year history of commemorating Rory, from the very start of the tributes in the town at Rory Gallagher Place to the establishment of the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival to the freedom of the town being bestowed posthumously on Rory Gallagher, to the main theatre at the Abbey Arts Centre being renamed the Rory Gallagher Theatre to the commissioning and completion of the Rory Gallagher life-size bronze statue by sculptor David Annand and now the first mural at the Bridgend in Ballyshannon of Rory.

The artist Nik Purdy at work on the Rory mural

"It's very fitting the space where the mural is being located at the top of the street where Rory first resided with his parents Danny and Monica and it's also located in the hub of the annual Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival.

He thanked everybody on behalf of the festival committee for their input and involvement.

"We thank the Gallagher Family for their support Donal, Eoin and Daniel and we wish the artist Nik Purdy well with his work in the coming days. We thank Sheerin Painting & Decorating for preparing the wall in recent days and especially thank all Rory fans who initiated this project with their support at last year's amazing Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon"