Search

18 Sept 2022

Impressive turn out for Memory Walk in Stranorlar

Families and friends gathered to aid fundraising efforts for the Donegal branch of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland

Impressive turn out for Memory Walk in Stranorlar

A section of the large crowd that supported the event

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

There was an impressive turnout of people at Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar on Sunday morning for the charity event aimed at raising funds to tackle Alzheimer's Disease.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide.

An estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, and 64,000 people suffer from the disease in Ireland. This figure is expected to more than double to 150,000 in the next 25 years.

The Donegal branch of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland provide personalised dementia care and support across a broad spectrum of needs from pre-diagnosis to end-of-life care, and it's so important to us that we continue to raise awareness.

Many there were all too aware of the need for support for this charity and told recounted their own reasons for coming to today's event.

“It’s so important that we help to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and help to highlight the importance of support for people living with dementia and their carers, said one.

“Taking part in the memory walk is a way for us to do our bit to increase awareness in the local communities and also to raise some much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, said another.

"The only way to help is to raise money for research. You can see that everyone here has been affected and people will continue to be affected until we find a cure for this horrible disease," said another family member.

The 20-minute walk allowed people to meet up, talk to people who had similar experiences and generally understand and exchange experiences. The walkers were invited to attended the society's office at Chesnut Road, Ballybofey for refreshments. Overall organisers said they were delighted with the turnout.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media