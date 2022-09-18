Impressive turn out for Memory Walk in Stranorlar

There was an impressive turnout of people at Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar on Sunday morning for the charity event aimed at raising funds to tackle Alzheimer's Disease.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide.

An estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, and 64,000 people suffer from the disease in Ireland. This figure is expected to more than double to 150,000 in the next 25 years.

The Donegal branch of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland provide personalised dementia care and support across a broad spectrum of needs from pre-diagnosis to end-of-life care, and it's so important to us that we continue to raise awareness.

Many there were all too aware of the need for support for this charity and told recounted their own reasons for coming to today's event.

“It’s so important that we help to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and help to highlight the importance of support for people living with dementia and their carers, said one.

“Taking part in the memory walk is a way for us to do our bit to increase awareness in the local communities and also to raise some much-needed funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, said another.

"The only way to help is to raise money for research. You can see that everyone here has been affected and people will continue to be affected until we find a cure for this horrible disease," said another family member.

The 20-minute walk allowed people to meet up, talk to people who had similar experiences and generally understand and exchange experiences. The walkers were invited to attended the society's office at Chesnut Road, Ballybofey for refreshments. Overall organisers said they were delighted with the turnout.