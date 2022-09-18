Take your first steps into the exciting world of amateur drama

Some of the members of the Ballyshannon Drama Society following a recent show
The annual general meeting of the Ballyshannon Drama Society takes place in the Abbey Centre tomorrow night, Monday, September 19 starting at 8pm.
After a busy and fruitful past few months and successes at various festivals, the society is eager to have everything in place for what is going to be an equally busy 2023.
Next year's Ballyshannon Drama Festival will take place in the Abbey Arts Centre from March 11 to March 19.
Registration is now open and application to the festival begins on Saturday, October 15.
If you have an interest in amateur drama whether it be on stage, in the production or technical side of putting a show together, get along to this meeting tomorrow night.
