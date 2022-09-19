Search

19 Sept 2022

Culture Night a two-day affair in Teelin

Music, fiddle playing, lilting and storytelling galore

Teelin will be the place to be on Culture Night

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The renowned traditional music, fiddle playing, lilting and storytelling of the south-west Donegal Gaeltacht will be to the fore in Teelin this weekend as part of Oíche Chultúir/Culture Night 2022.

On Friday night at 8pm Cairdeas na bhFidléirí alongside Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn will host a presentation of a collection of historic recordings of fiddle playing, singing, lilting and storytelling from some of Teelin’s great musicians of the past in Coláiste Aoidh Mhic Bhricne. This free event hosted by Deirbhile Ní Churraighín will finish with tunes from some of today’s local musicians.

On Saturday night at 8pm Coláiste Aoidh Mhic Bhricne will host a concert with Stiofán Ó Gallchobhair, Sean Chon Johnny, Martin McGinley, Dermie and Tara Diamond, Steve Cooney, Claire Ní Bheirn, Aisling Ni Churraighín and other local musicians. Concert admission €10.

Fiddle classes will be hosted in the Irish College during the day on Saturday. Enquiries and bookings donegalfiddlemusic@gmail.com / (086) 3409019. Class admission €10.

These events organized by Cairdeas na bhFidléirí with Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn are supported by Ealaín na Gaeltachta and An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

News

