19 Sept 2022

Donegal man faces five sexual assault charges

The man, aged in his 50s, has been forward for trial to Letterkenny Circuit Court

Chris McNulty

A Donegal man is to go on trial charged with five counts of sexual assault.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, appeared before Letterkenny District Court this week.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of four counts of sexual assaults on one person.

He faces a further charge of sexual assault against another person.

Garda Lynda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the defendant at 10.17am on Monday at Letterkenny courthouse.

Sergeant Sean McDaid said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for the accused to be forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18 next.

The accused appeared in court, but did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made an order returning the man for trial.

The accused solicitor, Mr Tom McSharry, asked for a sign-on condition be removed and there was no Garda objections.

Reporting restrictions, sought by Mr McSharry, were imposed by Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

