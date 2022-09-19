Search

19 Sept 2022

Launch of Richie Fitzgerald’s book ‘Cold-water Eden’ 

Michelle NicPhaidin

19 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Richie Fitzgerald and Brian McEniff

A memoir about a surfing career, and a story which showcases Ireland as one of the world’s most captivating big-wave surfing destinations was launched in Bundoran on Friday night last.
The book Cold-Water Eden was penned by surfer Richie Fitzgerald and was launched at Eclipse Cinema.
The book is now available from bookstores in Ireland, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and in other countries around the globe.


The book tells the story of how Richie first became involved in surfing at nine years of age and how he went on to become Ireland’s first professional surfer, competing on a global scale.
Growing up in the 1980’s was certainly not easy and Richie had to tape marigolds over woolen gloves to keep his hands from freezing in the ocean. He also used christening candle wax instead of surf wax. However, he did persevere and became one of the leading surfers in the country. The book affords people an insight into the surfing world many years ago. Richie brings us from the beaches of California back to the west coast of Donegal and tells us the stories in between.

The book which was published by HarperCollins has been very well received since its launch. You can buy the book online or pop into Surfworld in Bundoran and have a chat with Richie himself. Click here for more details.

