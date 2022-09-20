Donegal man in court over rape allegation

A Donegal man, aged in his 20s, has been brought to court charged with rape.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case, was brought before Letterkenny District Court.

Sergeant Sean Paul Barrett gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the man.

The accused did not speak during the brief hearing before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham.

The court heard that the man remained silent when charged.

He is charged with rape and also faces a charge of sexual assault of the same alleged victim. The charges relate to incidents which are alleged to have occurred at a location in Donegal in August, 2021.

Barrister for the accused, Mr Peter Nolan BL, said the nature of the charges will require a return to the Central Criminal Court.

Sergeant Barrett said Gardaí had no objection to bail.

A section 56 order, relating to videotapes of interviews, was made.

Judge Cunningham granted bail and warned the defendant not to interfere with any witnesses or the subject matter in the case either directly or indirectly.

The case was adjourned until November 21 to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.