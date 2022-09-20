Search

20 Sept 2022

Garda seek public assistance following collision on Glenties Main Street

Incident occurred during Glenties Harvest Fair

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

20 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are seeking public assistance following a collision that took place on Glenties Main Street during the Glenties Harvest Fair.

On Sunday, September 11, a chip van which was located on the main street had its hatch raised. A white flatbed truck which was driving along the main street collided with the hatch at around 3pm. 

The hatch of the chip van was damaged and gardaí say the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them. You can contact  Ballyshannon gardaí on 074 98 58530. 

