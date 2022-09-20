Gardaí hunt for driver who left scene of Letterkenny crash

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a three-vehicle collision which occurred in Letterkenny, on Monday, last.
The incident occurred at Lisnennan on September at approximately 2.50pm. Gardaí say it is understood that three cars were involved in the collision.
However, the driver of one vehicle, which was believed to be a silver or white coloured van, did not remain at the scene, gardaí say. The van left the scene and travelled in the direction of Woodlands.
Dashcam footage is being described as vital in this case by gardaí. Letterkenny gardaí are investigating and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 074 91 67100.
