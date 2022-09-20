Search

20 Sept 2022

Gardaí hunt for driver who left scene of Letterkenny crash

Gardaí say it is understood three cars were involved in incident

Garda probe continues into hit and run in Letterkenny

Michelle NicPhaidin

20 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a three-vehicle collision which occurred in Letterkenny, on Monday, last.  

The incident occurred at Lisnennan on September at approximately 2.50pm. Gardaí say it is understood that three cars were involved in the collision. 

However, the driver of one vehicle, which was believed to be a silver or white coloured van, did not remain at the scene, gardaí say. The van left the scene and travelled in the direction of Woodlands.

Dashcam footage is being described as vital in this case by gardaí. Letterkenny gardaí are investigating and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 074 91 67100. 

News

