20 Sept 2022

Woman to stand trial in Letterkenny over 13 money laundering charges

The 22-year-old woman appeared at Letterkenny District Court, where she was formally forwarded to the Circuit Court to face a trial

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

20 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A 22-year-old woman will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court next month charged with 13 counts of money laundering.

Tiwalde Yusuff, a 22-year-old with an address at Sommerfield, Castlebar, County Mayo, appeared at Letterkenny District Court, where a book of evidence was served.

Garda Lynda Halligan gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on Yusuff at 10.52am at Letterkenny courthouse.

Sergeant Sean McDaid told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for the accused to be forwarded for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning on Yusuff and made an order returning her for trial.

At a previous sitting of the court, Judge Deirdre Gearty granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €500 in cash. An independent surety of €1000 in cash was sought. The surety, provided by a family member who accompanied the accused to court, was approved by Gardai.

Yusuff is to remain contactable via mobile phone 24/7 on a number provided to Gardai and is to commit no further offence and be of good behaviour.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham granted bail on the same conditions.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Ms Maureen Gallagher and one legal counsel was assigned.

News

