Letterkenny incident attended by fire service now 'resolved'

Several fire crews attended an incident on Tuesday morning in Letterkenny.
The incident at the Slieve Drummond Area, close to the Mountain Top, sparked long traffic delays.
Rush hour queues lengthened as tenders from the Letterkenny Fire Station attended the scene.
The incident did not necessitate the use of firefighting equipment.
“This incident has been resolved,” a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told Donegal Live.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.