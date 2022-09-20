Search

20 Sept 2022

Garden hose left running inside the back boiler in Carrigart home

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information

Garden hose left running inside the back boiler in Carrigart home

Milford Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

20 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

An owner of a property at Dunmore cottages in Carrigart returned this week to discover that a garden hose had been placed inside the back boiler and the water left running.

Gardaí received a report of the incident earlier this week. 

Garda Charlene Anderson said that the water may have been left running for some time and damage was caused to the boiler as a result. The incident is understood to have occurred between August 28 and September 15.

Former publican in court after 30 people found drinking after hours

Gardaí observed 10 people with full drinks in the smoking area and a further 20 were found with fresh drinks in the bar

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact them in Milford on 074 91 53060. Anyone who has any information can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media