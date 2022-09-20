Garden hose left running inside the back boiler in Carrigart home

Milford Garda Station
An owner of a property at Dunmore cottages in Carrigart returned this week to discover that a garden hose had been placed inside the back boiler and the water left running.
Gardaí received a report of the incident earlier this week.
Garda Charlene Anderson said that the water may have been left running for some time and damage was caused to the boiler as a result. The incident is understood to have occurred between August 28 and September 15.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact them in Milford on 074 91 53060. Anyone who has any information can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
