Male threw glass at window at Ballybofey home and ran away

Mulreany Terrace
Gardaí are appealing for public assistance after a male threw a glass at the rear window of a home in the Ballybofey area.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 17, at Mulreany Terrace, Stranorlar.
Gardaí say that around 1.15am, a male approached a house in the area and threw a glass at the rear window of a property and ran away.
The window did not break as a result of the incident. Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have been in that area around the time and who seen this male to contact gardaí on 074 91 67100.
