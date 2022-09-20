Local councillor represents Donegal at Red Hugh commemoration event in Spain

Ballybofey councillor Martin Harley spent several days in Spain representing recently Donegal County Council at a series of events in Valladolid and Simancas to celebrate the 420th anniversary of the death of The Fighting Prince of Donegal, Red Hugh O’Donnell.

The Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District representative attended a series of events in Valladolid and Simancas on the weekend of September 10 to mark the occasion.

Speaking in Simancas Castle, Cllr Harley said he was very proud to be representing the council and the people of East Donegal, the birth place of Red Hugh O’Donnell, on this anniversary’.

He acknowledged and thanked the Red Hugh O’Donnell 420 Committee with a special word of thanks to Eddie Crawford and Brendan Rohan for all their work at local level in Lifford and in Donegal in keeping the history of Red Hugh very much alive’.

He also thanked Carlos Burgos, the president of the Hispano Irish Association for his ongoing engagement with the officers of the council on this historical event.

A series of events took place over the weekend Cllr Harley was there.

"Two of the highlights were the unveiling of the commemorative plaque in honour of Red Hugh in the San Franciso Convent Excavation area in Valladolid, followed afterwards by the historical reenactment of the funeral of Red Hugh from the Royal Palace to the San Francisco Monastery.

As the search for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell continues, Donegal County Councill has strengthened its close links to the committee and the people of Simancas and Valladolid.