Search

20 Sept 2022

Man bailed after knife incident told to stay out of Donegal

A District Court Judge imposed a curfew and told the man to stay out of Donegal when he appeared in connection with a knife incident

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

20 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has been ordered to stay out of County Donegal after appearing in court over a knife incident.

Francis Lynn was granted bail when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

Last month, Lynn was remanded in custody at Castlerea Prison and was previously denied bail at court.

At Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court, Judge Éiteáin Cunningham granted bail. An address outside of County Donegal for Lynn to reside was proffered by the accused’s solicitor and accepted by the Gardaí and the court.

Judge Cunningham attached conditions to the granting of bail. €1,000 in bail money was lodged to the court.

Lynn is to stay out of County Donegal except for court appearances. He is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any witnesses in his case and is not to commit any further offence.

A curfew between 10pm and 7am was imposed on Lynn, who has to supply Gardaí with a telephone number on which he will be contactable 24/7.

Francis Lynn, a 38-year-old of Milltown Court in Kilmacrennan, is charged that, on May 22, 2022, at Milltown Court, Kilmacrennan, he had with him a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

Lynn was on bail on other matters when the alleged incident occurred and his bail was revoked when he was brought to court.

Judge Cunningham adjourned the matter until next month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media