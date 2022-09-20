Man bailed after knife incident told to stay out of Donegal

A man has been ordered to stay out of County Donegal after appearing in court over a knife incident.

Francis Lynn was granted bail when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

Last month, Lynn was remanded in custody at Castlerea Prison and was previously denied bail at court.

At Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court, Judge Éiteáin Cunningham granted bail. An address outside of County Donegal for Lynn to reside was proffered by the accused’s solicitor and accepted by the Gardaí and the court.

Judge Cunningham attached conditions to the granting of bail. €1,000 in bail money was lodged to the court.

Lynn is to stay out of County Donegal except for court appearances. He is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any witnesses in his case and is not to commit any further offence.

A curfew between 10pm and 7am was imposed on Lynn, who has to supply Gardaí with a telephone number on which he will be contactable 24/7.

Francis Lynn, a 38-year-old of Milltown Court in Kilmacrennan, is charged that, on May 22, 2022, at Milltown Court, Kilmacrennan, he had with him a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

Lynn was on bail on other matters when the alleged incident occurred and his bail was revoked when he was brought to court.

Judge Cunningham adjourned the matter until next month.