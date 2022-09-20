Search

21 Sept 2022

Anger as almost 100 refugees placed in social housing development

A development in Milford was intended for 17 social houses, but in a change of plan the developer has since homed almost 100 Ukrainian refugees

Anger as almost 100 refugees placed in social housing development

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Almost 100 refugees were homed in a Milford housing development that was intended for social housing, it has emerged.

There has been widespread anger and frustration after 17 social houses at Lough Fern in Milford, a turnkey development.

Donegal County County Council says that is staff engaged with the developer with a view to delivering 17 social houses.

The Council says it provided ‘advice, support and guidance to ensure that the development would comply with the required standards and cost requirements for social housing when completed’.

Further delays to take Letterkenny's Four Lane roadworks into 2023

Works, which were due to be completed by August, will now continue into next year and will be suspended for three weeks over Christmas to allow better traffic movement

A report from the Council said that it ‘fully anticipated’ that the houses would be delivered for social housing.

Latest figures seen by Donegal Live showed that there were 94 Ukrainian refugees residing at Lough Fern, including four children up to four years of age.

The matter was raised by Councillor Liam Blaney at the September meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District. In a reply, the Council said that ‘the developer has made alternative arrangements ad the houses have been occupied.

It is understood that some of those families have moved on to alternative accommodation.

“We are crying out for social housing and you can understand why people were frustrated,” Councillor Blaney said.

“The last social housing development in the Milford Electoral Area was in 2010. A lot of people were looking forward to these houses being completed in the area.

“There was anger and resentment against the people who came in, but they weren’t aware either. We have to know what went on here and ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen with other turnkey developments in the county.”

Donegal County Council said that it is ‘disappointed’ at the arrangement.

In a reply to Councillor Blaney, the local authority said: “Donegal County Council is currently seeking to establish the facts around the change to the original plan by the developer and we will keep members informed accordingly.”

They say they are aware of similar issues arising in other counties and the mater is now being examined at Department level.

Councillor Donal Kelly, the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny-Milford MD, said the matter had ‘raised a lot of eyebrows and a lot of questions’.

He said: “It is terrible what has happened here in such a housing crisis.”

Councillor Kevin Bradley called for a workshop on the supply of social housing.

“We have desperate measures here - everyone is asking about housing,” he said. “We are in dire straits here. I feel that the Government has let us down. The whole thing is completely wrong.”

The last update seen by Donegal Live showed that there are now 2,835 Ukrainian refugees in Donegal with the number in Letterkenny rising to 461 and the figure in Bundoran now standing at 451.

There are 245 in Gweedore, 133 in Ardara, 177 in Milford, 173 in Killybegs, 153 in Donegal Town, 148 in Ballybofey, 122 in Kilmacrennan, 95 in Rossnowlagh, 94 in Carrick, 65 in Kilcar and 45 in Glenties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media