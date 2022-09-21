West Donegal man who sped from Gardaí gets four-year driving ban

A 26-year-old west Donegal man has been put off the road for four years for a careless driving incident.

On November 11, 2021, Gardaí spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously at Station Road, Falcarragh.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonagle told Falcarragh District Court that the vehicle continued at a dangerous speed after Gardaí activated the blue light.

The car, which was being driven by a Hugh Ward, overtook two other vehicles on a solid white line. The pursuit didn’t continue as the Garda van couldn’t keep up with the car.

The case of Ward, with an address Curransport, Meenlaragh, was before Falcarragh District Court. Ward was charged with careless driving, driving with no insurance and driving without a driving licence.

The car was registered to Ward, also with an address in Glasgow. When Gardai called to the accused home in Meenlaragh, thee was no-one at home, but they photographed the vehicle in question parked at the property.

On January 3, 2022, one of the Gardai recognised Ward as the driver who had failed to stop on November 11, 2021.

Ward has previous convictions for driving with no tax, no insurance and no licence, the court was told.

Solicitor for Ward, Mr Frank Dorrian, said his client left the scene as he was aware he was ‘in difficulty regarding the documentary element’.

Ward is a single man and works in construction in Scotland, the court heard.

“He didn’t created any subterfuge or deny any involvement,” Mr Dorrian said. “He is otherwise a reasonable young man.”

For careless driving, Judge Éiteáin Cunningham disqualified Ward from driving for two years and fined him €200, giving six months to pay.

For driving without insurance, Ward was given a two-year ban - which is to run consecutive to the other disqualification - and fined €300 with six months to pay.

The charge of driving without a driving licence was marked as taken into account by Judge Cunningham.