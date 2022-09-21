Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Paddy McGinley, Drumnatinney, Falcarragh and the USA

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinley, Drumnatinney, Falcarragh and also of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, USA passed away suddenly at home in Pennsylvania.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose McGinley. Mourned by his loving wife Mary McGinley, dearly loved by his daughters Céilí Rose and Saoirse, stepsons James and Shane, his brothers Cathal and Paul, sisters in law Judy and Joanne, nephews Fionn and Cathal Óg and niece and Godchild Róisín. Remembered fondly by all his extended family, neighbours and close friends on both sides of the pond.

Reposing at Carton’s Funeral Home, at Station Road, Falcarragh (F92 NN9T) from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday the 24 of September. Reposing afterwards at his brother’s home in Drumnatinney. House strictly private to family only. To be buried after 2pm Requiem Mass in Naomh Fionán's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday, September 25. Burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on MCN Media at the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Patrick Shields, London and formerly Dooey, Downings

The death has taken place of Patrick Shields, London and formerly Dooey, Downings. His remains will arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart at 8pm on Thursday, September 22 travelling via Kilmacrenan and Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 23 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, September 24 at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and Ardara

The death has occurred of Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her brothers John, Frankie, Vincent, Paul and Paddy Jo, her sisters, Helena and Mary, her friends, neighbours, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her father Francie, Mother Ellen and niece Rachel Cassidy Battles.

Remains reposing at Mc Cabes Funeral Premises, Ardara, on Wednesday from 6pm until 9pm and again on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm. Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am, travelling past her late residence at Hillhead, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member. At the request of the family, the funeral home is private on the morning of the funeral.

Roseleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully surrounded by his family in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny.

Retired from Letterkenny Town Council. Predeceased by son Konrad (1983), parents Anne (1981) and Paddy (1964). Devoted husband and father to wife Celine née Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Paul and wife Patricia, Ballylevin, Manorcunnigham, Louise and husband Peter Romilly (Mountcharles), Vicky and husband Mal Dunleavy (Kirkstown), Godfrey and partner Ann (Letterkenny) and David and wife Kerry (Kilmacrennan). Sorely missed by brothers Kevin (Woodlands), Danny (Ard O’Donnell) and Joseph (Sonny), (Philadelphia). Fondly remembered and cherished by his grandchildren extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Hugh’s remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Wednesday September 21.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 23 for Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to Diabetes Ireland care of any family member.

Martin Kelly,The Roose, Frosses

The death has occurred of Martin Kelly,The Roose, Frosses. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandflield, Ardara (F94N923) this evening from 7pm to 9pm. Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Tommy Gallagher known as 'Fingers' passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94Ed21, on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his late residence to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private, please.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Thursday, September 22 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

The sudden death of Yvonne Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff has taken place in Mallorca. Loving daughter of Majella and the late Andy Scott.

Family time this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 22 at 11am in Bocan Church, Culdaff.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

