Four fishermen rescued after trawler loses power in Donegal Bay

Four fishermen have been rescued after their trawler got into difficulty overnight in Donegal Bay.

A lifeboat from Ballyglass in Co Mayo went to the aid of the 55-foot trawler which was drifting four miles west of Malin Beg.

The Mayo lifeboat was tasked to assist as the Arranmore all-weather lifeboat is in dry docks for routine maintenance.

The all-weather RNLI lifeboat was launched after a request from Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the trawler that had lost power after 2am on Wednesday.

The crew faced two to three-metre sea swells and poor to fair visibility before arriving at the scene at 5.25am. After finding the crew of the trawler safe and well, the crew towed the trawler to Killybegs where it was secured at 11.40am.

Speaking after the trawler was safely berthed, Pádraig Sheerin, Ballyglass RNLI lifeboat operations manager, commended the crew for their dedication. “Despite the very early hours of this morning when the pagers went off, there was a great turn out once again from our volunteers with plenty of assistance and teamwork to launch the lifeboat as promptly as possible.”