Search

21 Sept 2022

Four fishermen rescued after trawler loses power in Donegal Bay

The 55-foot trawler was drifting before it was towed to Killybegs

Four fishermen rescued after trawler loses power in Donegal Bay

A lifeboat from Ballyglass, Co Mayo was tasked to the rescue as the Arranmore all-weather lifeboat is in dry docks

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Four fishermen have been rescued after their trawler got into difficulty overnight in Donegal Bay.

A lifeboat from Ballyglass in Co Mayo went to the aid of the 55-foot trawler which was drifting four miles west of Malin Beg. 

The Mayo lifeboat was tasked to assist as the Arranmore all-weather lifeboat is in dry docks for routine maintenance.

The all-weather RNLI lifeboat was launched after a request from Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the trawler that had lost power after 2am on Wednesday. 

Students desperately search for accommodation in Letterkenny and Killybegs

"People are coming to Killybegs and literally going round knocking on doors"

The crew faced two to three-metre sea swells and poor to fair visibility before arriving at the scene at 5.25am. After finding the crew of the trawler safe and well, the crew towed the trawler to Killybegs where it was secured at 11.40am.

Speaking after the trawler was safely berthed, Pádraig Sheerin, Ballyglass RNLI lifeboat operations manager, commended the crew for their dedication. “Despite the very early hours of this morning when the pagers went off, there was a great turn out once again from our volunteers with plenty of assistance and teamwork to launch the lifeboat as promptly as possible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media