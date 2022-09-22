Search

22 Sept 2022

Fears of fatal accident at notorious Knockbrack junction

There now calls for urgent work at the junction of the Knockbrack-Convoy road after a serious accident was narrowly avoided recently

The junction at Knockbrack.

Chris McNulty

22 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

A fatal accident was narrowly avoided recently at a dangerous junction just outside Letterkenny.

There are now calls for urgent work at the junction of the Knockbrack-Convoy road near The Old Foundry.

“There was almost a very serious accident and if it had happened, it would’ve been fatal,” Councillor Donal Coyle told September’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford MD.

“Coming from Knockbrack, you’re coming over a crest, down a steep hill and onto the Letterkenny-Convoy road. There isn’t even a white line on the road for people to know to stop.

“The sign is too close to the junction and, as regards the vision line, you have to go onto the road to ensure that there are no cars coming. It is something that needs urgently looked at.”

The matter has been sent to a road safety engineer for assessment and the location will be considered for a low-cost accident scheme.

Councillor Coyle also called for the speed limit from Glenmaquin NS to be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

He said: “There are nothing but crests and dips the whole way.”

