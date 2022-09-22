Groups urge public and politicians to object to wind proposals

Environmental, conservation and wind farm groups across Donegal have urged their local councillors as well as members of the public to contact the Minister for State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Fine Gael TD, Peter Burke, and the chief executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin and urge them not to proceed with plans to scrap parts of the wind section of the Donegal Development Plan to allow for wind farm developments in sensitive areas around the county.

The minister is proposing to scrap two sections of the wind farm policy E-P-23 and E-P-24 which in essence remove protections from the County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024.

These conditions ensure there would be no wind farm developments within the zone of influence of Glenveagh National Park; the Gweebarra River Valley; St John's Point; the five Freshwater Pearl Mussel River Catchments; Areas of Especially High Scenic Amenity and, following the environmental disaster at Meenbog outside Ballybofey, areas susceptible to landslide.

The groups - Graffy Environmental Group; Gweebarra Conservation Group; Finn Valley Wind Action

Federation of Irish Salmon & Sea Trout Anglers; Glenties Windfarm Information Group; Inishowen Wind Energy Awareness; Glenties Pylons Information Group and Donegal Alternative To Pylons - have urged everyone to point out that the proposed changes are flawed and at odds with the democratic wishes of the councillors who voted to build in safeguards for a county they say is already saturated with wind farm developments.

The public has until today, Thursday, September 21 to make known their opinion to the Wind Energy CDP Variation, Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford by post or by e-mail to: windenergycdpvariation@donegalcoco.ie