Car and huge cash prizes to be won with the Donegal Town Credit Union

You could won a car in the September draw
The highly anticipated September Car Draw which is run by the Donegal Town Credit Union will take place at the St John Bosco Centre at 8pm on Wednesday, September 28.
Those at the credit union are inviting all members to join them for snacks and refreshments on the night and those in attendance have a chance of winning one of many prizes on the night. In addition to the main car prize, there will be forty-eight additional cash prizes ranging from €100 to €1,000 on offer for those who have entered the car draw.
There will be twenty door prizes of €100 on offer to all members who attend the event on the night.
A spokesperson for the Donegal Town Credit Union said they take their role as an independent, not-for-profit financial institution seriously and they continuously strive to provide exceptional financial products and services to help members reach their financial goals and build their personal wealth.
