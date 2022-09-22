Search

22 Sept 2022

“It shouldn’t be too hard to take children in dry to school"

There have been calls for erection of a new school bus stop at Mountain Top in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Donegal County Council will examine the possibility of erecting a new bus stop shelter at the Mountain Top in Letterkenny.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle requested that the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District contact the National Transport Authority (NTA) in an attempt to facilitate the large number of children awaiting school buses each morning

The proposed location is across from Kelly’s Service Station at the Mountain Top.

“It is imperative that we have shelters at these bus stops,” Councillor McMonagle said, adding that several parents contacted him about the issue.

“You don’t want children getting soaked before they get on the bus.”

Councillor Kevin Bradley seconded the motion from Councillor McMonagle at this month’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford MD.

“We would cut back parking and cut back on traffic,” Councillor Bradley said. “It shouldn’t be too hard to take children in dry to school.”

In response to the motion Donegal County Council said that the NTA will be contacted to assess if this location qualifies for funding for the erection of a bus shelter.

