Burtonport Festival AGM date changed

Burtonport Festival, always a popular attraction in the Rosses
The Burtonport Festival is one of the major social gatherings on the calendar in west Donegal.
It attracts thousands to the port village every July and provides a valuable source of entertainment and income for locals.
The festival committee was due to hold its annual general meeting this evening, Thursday, September 22 in St Columba's Community Centre starting at 8.30pm but this has now been rescheduled until Tuesday, October 4.
The committee says they would still like to see a good turnout to discuss the festival just past and plan for 2023 and the years ahead.
This is a unique opportunity to put your creative input into one of the longest-running family-friendly events in the area.
