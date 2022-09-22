House that comes with the Atlantic as its back garden and a hot tub to enjoy the view

Situated on the verge of the ocean this Downings-based property has the wild Atlantic ocean as its back garden. The residence which has clear panoramic views of trá na Rosann was architecturally designed and constructed in 1997.
One of the many attractive features of this residence is a hot tub which overlooks the nearby beach.
The property which comes onto the market at €750,00 is based at Glenoory, Downings, is detached, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and is situated in a prime location.
The accommodation comes with a lovely mezzanine area with coffee table and chairs overlooking the open-plan living room.
The living room is open-plan and has built-in seating around a large table with a corner window overlooking the expansive ocean. The living room has an open fire with natural stone surround and a Chinese slate floor.
The kitchen is furnished with pine cabinets with tiled countertops and a Stanley range.
The open plan hallway is furnished with Chinese slate floor and a pine stairway leads to the first floor.
The master bedroom is carpeted and comes complete with an electric fire. Sliding doors leads to the patio. The room has pine built-in wardrobes at the rear. The bathroom which has a door leading to the master bedroom has a jacuzzi bath.
For more information, informed guidance and direction, please call the estate the agent for this property, Louis Boyce on 087 221 6208.
