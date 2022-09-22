Serving the community for 30 years - Brennans Pharmacy

Brennans Pharmacies have been serving local communities in Donegal for 30 years since our first pharmacy opened in Buncrana in 1992.

Brennans provides a full range of prescription services, along with professional medical advice and a wide range of healthcare products in our pharmacies in Buncrana, Clonmany and Creeslough.

We pride ourselves on delivering trusted advice and exceptional healthcare for all our customers. Our pharmacists and pharmacy teams are here to help you live life at your healthiest, so you can feel and look your best.

Our Pharmacies also stock a wide range of skincare, beauty and baby products as well as numerous gift options and personalized gift hampers.

Pharmacists amongst the most trusted professions

In response to the question “Who would you trust to tell you the truth?” posed in early 2021 by Ipsos MRBI as part of their annual Veracity Index survey of 1000 people representing a broad cross-section of Irish society, the healthcare professions of pharmacists, doctors and nurses occupied the top three places of the twenty-seven listed categories with pharmacists coming out on top at 96%.

Pharmacists also topped the results as 'most trusted' in 2020.

Pharmacists remain the most accessible and most often visited health provider in the health service. More than half of the population (58%) are frequent visitors to a pharmacy, indicating they attend a pharmacy, for a number of reasons, more than once a month.

A third of a million Irish people visit a pharmacy weekly and as many as two million do so monthly.

The range of expertise and support available in today’s pharmacy on a huge range of health conditions and issues remains unsurpassed.

How Our Pharmacies responded to Covid challenges

Whilst most retail shops had to close during Covid-19 lockdowns, pharmacies remained fully open throughout.

With access to GP’s limited and hospitals advising “stay away” during the height of the pandemic restrictions, pharmacies, and their well-trained staff quickly became mini “centres of excellence” for general healthcare advice.

Throughout the pandemic, people’s day-to-day essential medication needs did not change.

In Brennans, as in pharmacies across the country, we quickly developed new safety protocols to ensure a seamless continuation from the traditional pharmacy visit pre-pandemic.

This enabled our patients, especially the most vulnerable, to obtain their vital medication and continue their normal self-care regimen.

In addition, we implemented online prescription upload supported by free medication delivery direct to home to offer support to patients who were self-isolating.

Our pharmacists and pharmacy teams worked tirelessly through difficult conditions to deliver a full service instore.

Brennans also proudly participated in the rollout of the Covid vaccination programme, vaccinating nearly 2000 patients across our Buncrana and Creeslough stores.

We also delivered our usual flu vaccine service in the winters of 2020 and 2021.

We are grateful to all our patients for their co-operation with our safety protocols and appointments throughout those difficult days…which are hopefully now behind us!

Looking forward to better times

Now that life seems to be returning to a relative normal, we in Brennans look forward to delivering our full range of pharmacy services and looking after the healthcare needs of our communities throughout the coming winter and beyond.

We will soon commence our winter flu vaccination service along with participating in the Covid booster campaign.

Information on these services will be available on our website, brennanspharmacy.com.

These remain very challenging times so it’s more important than ever that we all take care of our physical and mental health.

Your local Brennans Pharmacy team will be there to help you live life at your healthiest so you can feel and look your best.

OUR SERVICES

All Prescription Types Dispensed

Call and Collect Service

Healthcare Advice

Private Consultations

Over the Counter Medicines

Vitamins and Supplements

First Aid Essentials

Blood Pressure Checks

24 hour Blood Pressure Monitor

Flu & Covid Vaccinations

Emergency Contraception

Erectile Dysfyuncion Treatment

