Gardaí say incident in Letterkenny brought to peaceful resolution

Gardaí have confirmed that an incident in Letterkenny, which saw garda negotiators attending the scene, has been brought to a peaceful resolution.
A man had barricaded himself into a room in a house in the town.
It came after gardai were requested this afternoon to assist a state agency in the execution of a Court Order at the residence.
A garda statement added: “An Garda Síochána initiated its Operational Command protocol. An On-Scene Commander was appointed and local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attended the scene with assistance from a number of other Garda Units.
“Shortly before 7pm this evening, as a result of negotiations, the incident was brought to a peaceful resolution.
“An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment.”
