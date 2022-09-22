Search

23 Sept 2022

Gardaí say incident in Letterkenny brought to peaceful resolution

Garda negotiators called after man barricaded himself in a room in a house in the town

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

23 Sept 2022 12:33 AM

Gardaí have confirmed that an incident in Letterkenny, which saw garda negotiators attending the scene, has been brought to a peaceful resolution.

A man had barricaded himself into a room in a house in the town.

It came after gardai were requested this afternoon to assist a state agency in the execution of a Court Order at the residence.

A garda statement added: “An Garda Síochána initiated its Operational Command protocol. An On-Scene Commander was appointed and local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attended the scene with assistance from a number of other Garda Units.

“Shortly before 7pm this evening, as a result of negotiations, the incident was brought to a peaceful resolution.

“An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment.”

