Carrigart road works to cause three days of traffic delays

Donegal County Council says resurfacing works at Carrigart Bridge will cause traffic delays
Road works in Carrigart are to cause three days of traffic delays.
Donegal County Council says resurfacing works at Carrigart Bridge will cause traffic delays in the area from 8am on Monday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 28.
The council has apologised for any inconvenience the traffic delays may cause.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.