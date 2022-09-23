Search

23 Sept 2022

Eileen Patton appointed coordinator of Donegal ETB's Adult Guidance Service

Drumkeen native will take up her new role this month

Eileen Patton appointed coordinator of Donegal ETB's Adult Guidance Service

Eileen Patton

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The new coordinator of Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance Service has spoken of her delight at being given the opportunity to take on the role.

Donegal ETB today announced the appointment of Drumkeen native Eileen Patton to the position. 

She will lead up the Adult Guidance and Information Service which offers adults impartial and confidential information, advice, guidance and counselling on the educational options that are available both within Donegal ETB and with other education providers. 

Around 1,500 adults and young people avail of it each year. 

Eileen has worked with Donegal ETB since 2017 as an Adult Guidance Counsellor in South Donegal. Prior to that she worked with the HSE for 15 years. She holds a Master’s degree in Career Guidance and Lifespan Development from the University of Limerick, a Master’s degree in Computing and Information Systems from Ulster University and a Bachelor of Business Studies from ATU Donegal. 

Dessie and Bernie Gallagher celebrate 60 years of marriage in style

Popular Bruckless couple were joined by family and friends to mark their Diamond Wedding anniversary

She will now manage a team of three adult guidance counsellors and additional support staff, supporting adults to make the right decisions about returning to education and training and to help them make those decisions within the context of their wider life. 

“I am delighted to be undertaking this role as Adult Guidance Coordinator with Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance and Information Service and building on the excellent work of preceding colleagues,” Eileen said.

“I am passionate about the work we do, providing a holistic and person-centred service to support our students and clients so that they can reach their full potential in terms of their educational, vocational, and personal goals. 

“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to develop our service provision in collaboration with my guidance colleagues, the broader ETB and with the external agencies and organisations we consult with to advocate on our students’ and clients’ behalf to access and achieve the best supports and outcomes for them.”  

Donegal ETB’s Director of Further Education and Training Ciaran O'Brien said, “Our Adult Guidance and Information Service is a key component of the FET Service, assisting the people of Donegal to make informed decisions in relation to returning to education, upskilling or reskilling to improve career opportunities. Eileen’s appointment is a great boost to the team, and I wish her every success in the new role.”

Eileen takes up her position this month.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media