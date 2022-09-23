Eileen Patton appointed coordinator of Donegal ETB's Adult Guidance Service

The new coordinator of Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance Service has spoken of her delight at being given the opportunity to take on the role.

Donegal ETB today announced the appointment of Drumkeen native Eileen Patton to the position.

She will lead up the Adult Guidance and Information Service which offers adults impartial and confidential information, advice, guidance and counselling on the educational options that are available both within Donegal ETB and with other education providers.

Around 1,500 adults and young people avail of it each year.

Eileen has worked with Donegal ETB since 2017 as an Adult Guidance Counsellor in South Donegal. Prior to that she worked with the HSE for 15 years. She holds a Master’s degree in Career Guidance and Lifespan Development from the University of Limerick, a Master’s degree in Computing and Information Systems from Ulster University and a Bachelor of Business Studies from ATU Donegal.

She will now manage a team of three adult guidance counsellors and additional support staff, supporting adults to make the right decisions about returning to education and training and to help them make those decisions within the context of their wider life.

“I am delighted to be undertaking this role as Adult Guidance Coordinator with Donegal ETB’s Adult Guidance and Information Service and building on the excellent work of preceding colleagues,” Eileen said.

“I am passionate about the work we do, providing a holistic and person-centred service to support our students and clients so that they can reach their full potential in terms of their educational, vocational, and personal goals.

“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to develop our service provision in collaboration with my guidance colleagues, the broader ETB and with the external agencies and organisations we consult with to advocate on our students’ and clients’ behalf to access and achieve the best supports and outcomes for them.”

Donegal ETB’s Director of Further Education and Training Ciaran O'Brien said, “Our Adult Guidance and Information Service is a key component of the FET Service, assisting the people of Donegal to make informed decisions in relation to returning to education, upskilling or reskilling to improve career opportunities. Eileen’s appointment is a great boost to the team, and I wish her every success in the new role.”

Eileen takes up her position this month.