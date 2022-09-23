Gardaí appeal for information about missing Donegal teenager

Nicole McGinley, 17, is described as being 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about a missing Inishowen teenager.
Seventeen-year-old Nicole McGinley has been missing from Quigley’s Point since Thursday, September 15.
She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink Umbro hoody, black leggings and white trainers and had a black backpack with her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0002, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
