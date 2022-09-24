Donegal Connect makes welcome return with official launch at Castle Grove House 

As part of the Global Irish Festival Series, Donegal Connect is taking place this weekend.

It was officially launched at a special event at Castle Grove House in Letterkenny on Thursday by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney.

Donegal Connect is part of the Global Irish Festival Series, a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs initiative which aims to harness diaspora links for the benefit of local and community tourism in counties, along the Wild Atlantic Way.



Donegal Connect had a number of county wide collaborative events and projects taking place in September. The festival focuses on ‘re-connecting’ with Donegal Diaspora to encourage a return home to explore why Donegal is a great place to live, work, invest, study and do business in.



The annual Global Irish Festival Series was initially launched in 2018 and provides funding and support for events that tap into international diaspora networks. This year, the series returns after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.



In Donegal, festival offered visitors a diverse itinerary of food, genealogy, business, arts and culture. Highlights include the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards which took place on Friday night and a spectacular carnival showcase at Swan Park, Buncrana on Saturday. That event gets underway at 4pm and is free.



