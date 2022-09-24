Search

24 Sept 2022

Donegal Connect makes welcome return with official launch at Castle Grove House 

Event aims to harness diaspora links for the benefit of local and community tourism in counties, along the Wild Atlantic Way

Garry Martin, Joan Crawford, Orla O'Hagan, founder and CEO Orla Accessories, Cllr Liam Blaney and John McLaughlin pictured at Thursday's launch

Diarmaid Doherty

24 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

As part of the Global Irish Festival Series, Donegal Connect is taking place this weekend.

It was officially launched at a special event at Castle Grove House in Letterkenny on Thursday by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney.

Donegal Connect is part of the Global Irish Festival Series, a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs initiative which aims to harness diaspora links for the benefit of local and community tourism in counties, along the Wild Atlantic Way. 


Paul Hannigan, Head of College ATU Donegal and Vinny McGrory, Area Training Manager ETB at the launch of Donegal Connect on Thursday last Photo: Clive Wasson

Donegal Connect had a number of county wide collaborative events and projects taking place in September. The festival focuses on ‘re-connecting’ with Donegal Diaspora to encourage a return home to explore why Donegal is a great place to live, work, invest, study and do business in.


Amanda Clarke, Travel Donegal, Irene Sweeney, Castle Grouse House and Sue Glacken, Donegal Food Tours at the launch of Donegal Connect 

The annual Global Irish Festival Series was initially launched in 2018 and provides funding and support for events that tap into international diaspora networks. This year, the series returns after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.


Councillors Donal Coyle, Niamh Kennedy, Donal Mandy Kelly, Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Michael McMahon and Kevin Bradley at the launch of Donegal Connect 

In Donegal, festival offered visitors a diverse itinerary of food, genealogy, business, arts and culture. Highlights include the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards which took place on Friday night and a spectacular carnival showcase at Swan Park, Buncrana on Saturday. That event gets underway at 4pm and is free.


Anne Marie Conlon, Eoin Leonard, Elaine Whoriskey and Mary Daly at Thursday's launch

