Event: Stories of Change Donegal focuses on community climate crisis solutions

A packed programme of events continues in Buncrana on Saturday as part of the Stories of Change project.

Stories of Change is a challenging and ambitious project that uses stories and photography to showcase community-driven solutions for the climate crisis.

The project is one of 15 funded by Creative Ireland through its €2 million Creative Climate Action fund.

St Mary's Community Hall, Buncrana is the base for the Donegal showcase, taking place on Saturday, September 24 in collaboration with Artlink.

The project will showcase and celebrate the stories of local people working on projects and programs for ‘Earth care, people care, and fair share’. The stories will identify ways that local residents can actively engage in the climate conversation and showcase viable solutions for them to take action, support local, and make sustainable change.

"Artlink is privileged to be part of this ambitious, optimistic, national project," said a spokesperson for Artlink.

"We believe that creativity is crucial if we are to think of new ways to deal with the challenges posed by the climate crisis. Creative thinking can support transformative action and help us imagine a better world."

10am - 12noon: Eco Printing led by Martha McCulloch and Rebecca Strain of Artlink.

Learn to ecoprint (a natural dye method that documents place and season) on paper and cloth with foraged plants you find around the shore front. All materials provided.

10am - 12noon:

Nature Wander with Claire Thompson, Haiku Writing with Siobhan McLaughlin, and singing by Climate Clamour Choir.

The workshop will include a guided nature wander through Swan Park, where you will learn how to identify plants and their properties and understand why they grow where they do.

10am - 12noon: Seaweed Cooking Workshop

Learn techniques on how to use seaweed as a nutritional addition to our everyday diet and help prepare the community feast that will be shared as part of the exhibition in the afternoon.

12noon - 12:30: Tea, biscuits and Climate Chats

12.30: Exhibition Opens

Showcase of portrait photos and stories. Short video, 'The Characters of Stories of Change', featuring the 40 community changemakers interviewed.

12.30 - 13.30: Drop-in workshop - Make a Botanical Medallion with Anna Stainsby

13.15 - 14.30: Seasonal Feast, Music by Nine Hazel Trees.

William McElhinney from Wild Strands will be creating a feast along with members of the local community, celebrating local, sustainable producers, seasonal plant-based food and an often forgotten Irish heritage food, seaweed.

15.00: Climate Conversations.

A panel of experts will be led by Gráinne Ryan (An Taisce) in discussing how we can effectively communicate the challenges of Climate Change with our community. The panel includes Claire Thompson (Keeper of the Ways), Kevin Moore (KPM Soils), Sally Friel Lawrence (Mill River Conservation Group and Climate Ambassador), Shane Finan (artist in residence at Artlink), Rebecca Strain (Amach Anseo and Artlink).

15.00: Children’s Nature Craft Workshop with Geraldine Timlin of the Avant Garden.

16.30pm: Afters

Music and craic in the garden of O'Flaherty's Pub - music by Ceolan School of Music.

LK Howells, the project creator and An Taisce Climate Ambassador says: "The narrative around climate change is often scary and overwhelming. It’s important to remember that we are not going into this blind. We have an incredible network of people here in Ireland that are making, creating, advocating and designing solutions for a better future.

"This project is about promoting those people, sharing their stories and celebrating their solutions to inspire community-led climate action."

Tickets can be booked on the website storiesofchange.ie or through Eventbrite or email info@artlink.ie.

The final exhibition and community celebrations will be held in Kerry next month, in collaboration with partners, SeaSynergy.