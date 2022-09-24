Search

24 Sept 2022

Wainfest 2022 launches to much excitement and laughter at the library

The programme of events will run across Donegal this October

A lot of fun at the launch of Wainfest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The sound of children’s laughter filled Central Library on Friday as Wainfest launched its programme of events for 2022.

As Donegal’s long-standing children’s arts and book festival, Wainfest takes place this year from October 8 to 16. The theme All Together Now or Le Chéile Arís is an indication that we can reconnect with each other again, and enjoy the delights of culture through the 160 events planned in the various cultural venues across the county, including Taobh Tire Points, Culture Division venues, partner venues and of course libraries. 

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney, explained: "The festival is a testament to the resilience of the library service, which weathered the choppy seas of Covid, and adapted its approach in its quest to inspire, engage, enable and connect.

"We are delighted that children across Donegal are invited to participate in a mixture of theatre performances, author visits, creative writing, science workshops, storytelling, STEM-based activities, and not forgetting special screenings of classic children’s film animations."

Cllr Blaney also endorsed the partnerships which have been instrumental to the success of Wainfest over the years.

“I am delighted to see a strong collaborative approach sustained in 2022," he said.

"It is this sort of commitment, ingenuity and collaboration that emphasises the important role local authorities play as providers of culture and creativity."

Families can view the full programme of events that Donegal County Library Service has planned on www.wainfest.ie or by picking up a brochure in your local library or cultural venue.

