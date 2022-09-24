Plans submitted for new Rossnowlagh campervan park

Plans are in place for a new campervan park in Rossnowlagh.
Applicant Adrian Patterson has sought permission for the development from Donegal County Council.
Plans were received by the local authority this week.
The proposed development would see the construction of a new campervan park consisting of 13 van pitches at Crockahany/Rossnowlagh Upper
Plans also provide for a single-storey building to include a reception office; male, female and accessible toilet facilities; showers; and a sluice room.
A pre-treatment wastewater treatment plant, associated site works and connection to the existing foul drainage system and services are included in the plans.
A decision on the application is due to be made by November 15.
