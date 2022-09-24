Search

24 Sept 2022

Plans submitted for new Rossnowlagh campervan park

Planning permission have been sought for a new 13-pitch campervan park in Rossnowlagh

Donegal campervan and motorhome users survey – have your say

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Plans are in place for a new campervan park in Rossnowlagh.

Applicant Adrian Patterson has sought permission for the development from Donegal County Council.

Plans were received by the local authority this week.

The proposed development would see the construction of a new campervan park consisting of 13 van pitches at Crockahany/Rossnowlagh Upper

Plans also provide for a single-storey building to include a reception office; male, female and accessible toilet facilities; showers; and a sluice room.

A pre-treatment wastewater treatment plant, associated site works and connection to the existing foul drainage system and services are included in the plans.

A decision on the application is due to be made by November 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media