Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, September 24, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Willie Logan, Raphoe

- Kathleen McLaughlin, Buncrana

- James L Bovaird, Greencastle

- Denis Sweeney, Donegal Town

- Catalina Keys, Letterkenny

- Susan Kerr, Portsalon

- Brid Gallagher, Gweedore

- Joe Guilfoyle, Waterford City / Ballyshannon

- Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

Willie Logan, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe.

Willie will be lovingly missed by his wife Bríd, daughters and son Sarah, Raymond (and partner Elaine), Leeann (and husband Marcus Wallace), his grandchildren Abaigeal, Sadie, Dylan, Shaun, Lauren and Saoirse, his brothers and sisters Charlie, Ollie, Etta Kelly, Gertie McIntyre, Jean Gillen, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. Willie was predeceased by his parents Sadie and Charlie Logan and brother Tommy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 11am to 10pm. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral will leave his late residence, Townparks, Raphoe on Monday afternoon at 1.20pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McLaughlin, née Doherty, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Wife of the late Dan and mother of John, Mary, Margaret, Brid and Ann; sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15 am going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member h

James L Bovaird, Greencastle

The death has occurred of James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.



Beloved Dad of Jacqueline, Seamus, Conal, Rosalynn and daughter-in-law Sarah.

His remains are reposing at his home until 6pm on Saturday and from 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday and Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI c/o any family member or on https://rnli.org

Denis Sweeney, Donegal Town



The death has taken place, at Donegal Town Community Hospital, of Denis Sweeney, Meenaguish, Killymard, Donegal Town.

Denis will be sadly missed by his brother Cornelius and sister Ann Feely, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

His remains are reposing at the residence of his sister, Anne Feely and brother-in-law John, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town, until 9pm on Saturday. House private on Sunday morning, please.

Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church, Killymard, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catalina Keys, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catalina Keys, 4 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly from Leitirmacaward and Raphoe.

Predeceased by her sister Patricia; deeply missed by parents Connell and Mavis, brothers and sisters Eileen, Paul, Grace, Niall, Michelle, Stephen, Johnny and Kellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbours in Letterkenny, Raphoe and Leitirmacaward.

Catalina’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top , Letterkenny on Saturday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 9.45am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of the St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

Susan Kerr, Portsalon

The death has occurred of Susan Kerr (née Friel), Ardglass, Portsalon. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St Eunan’s Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John and son Colman. Deeply regretted by her children Mary (Letterkenny), Anne Hemmerle (Claggan) and Gerard (Ardglass). Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Shiels (Edinburgh), grandchildren David, Oisin and Cliodhna, daughter-in-law Dee (Ballyshannon), brother-in-law Daniel, sister-in-law Bridie (Edinburgh) and her wide family circle and many friends.

Susan’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 9pm. Family time only please from 10pm to 10am.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Sunday arriving at St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Brid Gallagher, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Brid Gallagher, Meenacladdy, Gweedore.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie (Denis) of Meenlaragh, her parents Neddie and Kit and brother Patrick.

Her remains are reposing at Mickey O'Brien's residence in Meenacladdy. Rosary at 8pm on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Joe Guilfoyle, Waterford City / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Guilfoyle, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford City and formerly of College Street, Ballyshannon.

He was a lifelong member and President of the Holy Family Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Waterford with 53 years of service, spending all his time and energy helping others.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Leesha, daughters Eleanor, Jean and Alison; grandchildren Alice, Cathal, James, Sadie-Mai and Mikey; his adored great-granddaughter Nel, sons-in-law Liam, Tommy and Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 5.30 pm. House private please.

The funeral cortege will be walking from Thompsons Funeral Home at 11.30 am and passing his residence on route to the Church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 12 noon in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in Dunhill Church Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.irishlivestream.com/25092022jg

A collection box will be available before Mass on Sunday in aid of St Vincent de Paul.

Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

The death has occurred suddenly at home in Pennsylvania of Paddy McGinley, Drumnatinney, Falcarragh and also of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose McGinley; mourned by his loving wife Mary McGinley, dearly loved by his daughters Céilí Rose and Saoirse, stepsons James and Shane, his brothers Cathal and Paul, sisters-in-law Judy and Joanne, nephews Fionn and Cathal Óg and niece and Godchild Róisín; remembered fondly by all his extended family, neighbours and close friends on both sides of the pond.

His remains will repose at Carton’s Funeral Home, at Station Road, Falcarragh (F92 NN9T) from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, and will then be reposing at his brother’s home in Drumnatinney. House strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass takes place at 2pm in Naomh Fionán's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live on MCN Media at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

