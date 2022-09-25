Funding has been approved to extend respite services at Seaview House, Mountcharles

Funding to extend respite services at Seaview House, Mountcharles has been approved for one year. This will extend respite care from a five-night service to a seven-night service.

Donegal TD, Deputy Pearse Doherty has welcomed the confirmation saying the much-needed extension of respite services at Seaview House Mountcharles from five to seven nights a week will commence in the first quarter of 2023. This is after funding was approved for one year.

“This will be welcome news for many and something that the local community has been in desperate need of for a long time. The centre provides vital residential respite services for families in the South Donegal area.

“This news comes after a request was made by my office for an update on plans for the service."

He added Sinn Féin in Donegal has been campaigning for this to happen for a long time and now must ensure that this vital funding will be provided for the service at Seaview House going forward.