Fancy a brisk walk or run to help a worthy cause?

The 6th LCVP students who are hosting today's event
Fancy getting out in the fresh air and helping a worthy cause in the process.
If you do you might consider joining the 6th LCVP students at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arranmore.
They are hosting a 5k run/walk in aid of the Arranmore Ladies GAA today, Sunday, September 25 starting at 1.45pm.
Donations accepted and refreshments will be served afterwards.
So get out there, join the fun and support the students!
The race starts and ends at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada.
