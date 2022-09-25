Traffic delays in Carrigart from Monday to Wednesday

There may be traffic delays in Carrigart from tomorrow, Monday
If you are driving in the Carrigart over the next three days you are advised to allow extra time for your journey.
Resurfacing works at Carrigart Bridge mean there will be traffic delays in this area from tomorrow, Monday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 28.
Donegal County Council is appealing for motorists to be aware of possible delays and apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.
