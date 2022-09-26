Search

26 Sept 2022

'A smile and a wave for everyone' - sad passing of Dietmar Menzel

Dietmar Menzel came from Berlin and made south Donegal his home in 1999. He suddenly passed away last week and was laid to rest on Saturday in Carrick

'A smile and a wave for everyone' - sad passing of Dietmar Menzel

The late Dietmar Menzel.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

South Donegal bid farewell to the much-loved Dietmar Menzel on Saturday.

Originally from, Berlin, the German capital, Deitmar moved to Teen in 1999.

In his adopted communities of Carrick and Teen, Dietmar became a popular figure over the last 23 years.

Originally working on a variety of community employment schemes Dietmar still took pride in the upkeep of the Salmon Leap area after his retirement.

He passed away suddenly at his home at Aughera, Teen last Wednesday, and was laid to rest after funeral mass at St Columba’s Church in Carrick on Saturday.

Dietmar was a regular attender at trad session and cut a friendly figure when cycling his e-bike around the area.

Locals described him as someone who had ‘a smile and a wave for everyone’.

Jules and Ken from the Brew In Thru coffee van, located at the Salmon Leap said he was a ‘valuable member of the team in maintaining the landscape at the Salmon Leap’.

His passing is deeply regretted by his mother Gisele and his twin brother Wolfhart in Germany, his close friends and the wider community of Carrick and Teelin where he made his home.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media