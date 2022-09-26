'A smile and a wave for everyone' - sad passing of Dietmar Menzel

South Donegal bid farewell to the much-loved Dietmar Menzel on Saturday.

Originally from, Berlin, the German capital, Deitmar moved to Teen in 1999.

In his adopted communities of Carrick and Teen, Dietmar became a popular figure over the last 23 years.

Originally working on a variety of community employment schemes Dietmar still took pride in the upkeep of the Salmon Leap area after his retirement.

He passed away suddenly at his home at Aughera, Teen last Wednesday, and was laid to rest after funeral mass at St Columba’s Church in Carrick on Saturday.

Dietmar was a regular attender at trad session and cut a friendly figure when cycling his e-bike around the area.

Locals described him as someone who had ‘a smile and a wave for everyone’.

Jules and Ken from the Brew In Thru coffee van, located at the Salmon Leap said he was a ‘valuable member of the team in maintaining the landscape at the Salmon Leap’.

His passing is deeply regretted by his mother Gisele and his twin brother Wolfhart in Germany, his close friends and the wider community of Carrick and Teelin where he made his home.