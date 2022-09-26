Council dispose of land around the county

Council disposed of various plots of land around the county
Councillors at this morning's meeting of Donegal County Council agreed to dispose of a number of plots of land in various parts of the county.
These are located at Crana Crescent, Buncrana to the Frederic Ozanam Trust (SVDP); at St Patrick’s Terrace, Ballindrait to John and Betty Doherty;land adjacent to Raphoe Boxing Club to Raphoe Boxing Club; at Barrack Hill, Carndonagh to D4 Products Ltd; a small farmer’s cottage at Meenderryherk, Dungloe to Denis McGee; a small farmer’s cottage and land at Meenderryherk, Dungloe to James Doherty and a plot of land at Barrack Hill, Carndonagh to the legal representatives of Richard Marner.
There was unanimous support for the decision
