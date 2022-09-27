Driving ban for drink-driver who was 'swerving' car in Barnesmore Gap

Letterkenny courthouse.
A 41-year-old man who was detected swerving his car in Barnesmore Gap has been given a three-year driving ban.
Gardaí received a report of a man driving erratically on the Donegal Town-Ballybofey road on March 19, 2022.
Gardai stopped a silver Ford Mondeo and arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving.
Marius Abrutis, a 41-year-old of Carrick Crescent, Ballybofey, was found to be over the drink-driving limit.
Solicitor Patsy Gallagher said his client had no previous convictions and was a married man with two children. Abrutis is in full-time employment, his solicitor said.
Letterkenny District Court was told the accused was very apologetic and cooperative.
Judge Eiteain Cunningham fined Abrutis and disqualified him from driving for three years from February 1st, 2023.
