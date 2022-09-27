Fire at a vacant house outside Ballybofey

The Sessiaghoneill area outside ballybofey
A fire at a vacant house on the outskirts of Ballybofey has prompted gardaí to ask for help with their investigations.
It happened last Sunday night, September 25 in Sessiaghoneill, near St Mary's Church around 11am.
The local fire service attended the scene and brought it under control quickly. Damage was confined to one room with some smoke damage in other parts. The building is still structurally secure.
Gardai have not ruled out the fact this fire may have been started deliberately and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with them. Any motorist who may have passed and has dash cam footage is also asked to make it available.
They can contact gardaí in Letterkenny at (074) 9167100.
