Search

27 Sept 2022

Letterkenny resident had front wind smashed by rocks

Their oil burner was stolen too

Letterkenny resident had front wind smashed by rocks

Window smashed at Letterkenny home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at Glencar Irish, Letterkenny between 3pm on Monday, September 19 and 10am on Tuesday, September 20.

A resident in the area returned to their home to discover that a front window had been smashed by rocks.

The rocks also caused damage to a mirror within the property. A check around the houose was conducted and it was discovered that the oil burner had been stolen from the boiler to the rear of the property.

It has not been established yet if the theft occurred at the same time as the criminal damage incident or if it occurred earlier in the summer as the boiler had not been in use for the past few months.

"If anybody noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the past number of weeks or if they have any relevant information in relation to either incident then we also ask them to alert gardaí, " said a spokeswoman.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident of criminal damage to contact them in Letterkenny at (074) 9167100.

The Garda Confidential line can also be reached on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media