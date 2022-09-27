Letterkenny resident had front wind smashed by rocks

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at Glencar Irish, Letterkenny between 3pm on Monday, September 19 and 10am on Tuesday, September 20.

A resident in the area returned to their home to discover that a front window had been smashed by rocks.

The rocks also caused damage to a mirror within the property. A check around the houose was conducted and it was discovered that the oil burner had been stolen from the boiler to the rear of the property.

It has not been established yet if the theft occurred at the same time as the criminal damage incident or if it occurred earlier in the summer as the boiler had not been in use for the past few months.

"If anybody noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the past number of weeks or if they have any relevant information in relation to either incident then we also ask them to alert gardaí, " said a spokeswoman.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident of criminal damage to contact them in Letterkenny at (074) 9167100.

The Garda Confidential line can also be reached on 1800 666 111.