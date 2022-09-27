Search

27 Sept 2022

Dental services at Lifford hospital to ‘continue as is’

There had been fears that the level of dental service provided at Lifford Community Hospital could be reduced

Lifford Community Hospital

Lifford Community Hospital

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

27 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Fears that dental services provided at Lifford Community Hospital could be decreased have been allayed.

There had been suggestions that the dental services may be reduced from five days to one. Further rumours raised the possibility of the service being shared between Lifford, Letterkenny and Dungloe.

Councillor Gerry Crawford said the service was provided in Lifford ‘for as long as I have been going’.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation, said in response to a query from Councillor Crawford: “Dental services are currently provided to the people of Lifford and surrounding areas via the dental clinic at Lifford Community Hospital. Going forward, dental services will still be provided to the people of Lifford and surrounding areas via the dental clinic at Lifford Community Hospital.”

Councillor Crawford queried if a change was planned and a spokesperson said that the understanding was that the service was ‘continuing as is’.

