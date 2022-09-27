Search

27 Sept 2022

Car parking issue at LUH needs ‘immediate action’

The 1,100 parking spaces at LUH are inadequate and Councillor Ciaran Brogan has called for urgent action and says open spaces and green areas could be used as a short-term solution

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

27 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There are calls for an immediate solution to the car parking issues at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The matter was raised at this week’s Regional Health Forum West meeting.

There are 1,100 car parking spaces at LUH and hospital management are to review the existing arrangements.

Letterkenny-based Fianna Fáil Councillor Ciaran Brogan says that ‘immediate action’ is required.

Councillor Brogan was told that the Saolta Healthcare Group will consult with staff in relation to reinstating the short term car park for patients and visitors only.

Hospital management are also to encourage staff to use alternative transport methods and urge them to carpool, use public transport or cycle. The Saolta group told Councillor Brogan that they will consider removing the named car park spaces and creating a dedicated reserved car park for nominated staff only.

“A period of staff consultation is now underway and the outcome of this process will influence the reconfiguration,” Ann Cosgrove, Saolta’s Chief Operations Officer, said in a response.

Councillor Brogan said he was unhappy with the answer.

“There needs to be more of an effort made around he open space and the grass area in the short term,” he said. “Some of that space could be used immediately. Car parking at the hospital is a huge problem and has been for a number of years. Immediate action regarding the grass areas should be taken up as a matter of urgency.”

Ms Cosgrove confirmed that she is making a scheduled visit to LUH on Thursday and will discuss the issue with the hospital manager Mr Seán Murphy.

She said: “We are undertaking a process to update the development control plan for the site.”

