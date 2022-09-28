Fears that long awaited seven-day respite service could be taken away again

There has been a cautious welcome to the long awaited announcement that Seaview House in Mountcharles is to extend its respite service to seven days.

This follows a long campaign over many years fought by the affected families and by the Parents and Friends of People With Intellectual Disabilities in south Donegal.

Mary Gorman, Chairperson of the Parents and Friends of People With Intellectual Disabilities committee said: “It is great news and hopefully it continues, hopefully it will be a permanent thing.”

But Ms Gorman echoed the fears of service users when she said: “We have heard this story before, the seven day respite service and we have to question how long it will last.”

Indeed, there are already rumblings that would suggest problems with the new service, and it hasn’t even taken effect yet.

“They are saying there are difficulties in getting staff,” said Ms Gorman. “And we are hearing they are on short contracts. But we really hope the seven day service will be permanent.

“People are crying out for respite all the time.”

Ms Gorman said that while the news was welcome, it didn’t come even close to addressing the need for respite in Donegal.

“People are crying out for respite all the time and the places just aren’t there,” she said.

“It is only one house. We need more than one house for respite.”

Seaview House in Mountcharles was taken over by Rehab in recent years. It provides critical respite services to a number of families in South Donegal. According to Rehab, it is a high quality nurse-led and person centred respite service for families of adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

There has been a long-running saga over the last decade, of closures and significantly reduced services. When Rehab took over the running of the service several years ago, it was as a five-day service. But families have fought a hard battle to secure a much-needed seven day service.

In recent days, the HSE confirmed funding for a seven day service for one year, from quarter one of 2023.

Among those who supported the campaign was Pearse Doherty, TD.

He welcomed news of the extended service, saying: “This will be welcome news for many and something that the local community has been in desperate need of for a long time.

“The centre provides vital residential respite services for families in the South Donegal area.

“This news comes after a request was made by my office for an update on plans for the service.

“Sinn Féin in Donegal have been campaigning for this to happen for a long time and now must ensure that this vital funding will be provided for the service at Seaview House going forward.”