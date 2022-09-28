Search

28 Sept 2022

Fears that long awaited seven-day respite service could be taken away again

"We have heard this story before" - campaigner

Funding has been approved to extend respite services at Seaview House, Mountcharles

Seaview House, Mountcharles

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

28 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There has been a cautious welcome to the long awaited announcement that Seaview House in Mountcharles is to extend its respite service to seven days.

This follows a long campaign over many years fought by the affected families and by the Parents and Friends of People With Intellectual Disabilities in south Donegal.

Mary Gorman, Chairperson of the Parents and Friends of People With Intellectual Disabilities committee said: “It is great news and hopefully it continues, hopefully it will be a permanent thing.”

But Ms Gorman echoed the fears of service users when she said: “We have heard this story before, the seven day respite service and we have to question how long it will last.”

Indeed, there are already rumblings that would suggest problems with the new service, and it hasn’t even taken effect yet. 

“They are saying there are difficulties in getting staff,” said Ms Gorman. “And we are hearing they are on short contracts. But we really hope the seven day service will be permanent.

“People are crying out for respite all the time.”

Ms Gorman said that while the news was welcome, it didn’t come even close to addressing the need for respite in Donegal.

“People are crying out for respite all the time and the places just aren’t there,” she said. 

“It is only one house. We need more than one house for respite.”

Seaview House in Mountcharles was taken over by Rehab in recent years. It provides critical respite services to a number of families in South Donegal. According to Rehab, it is a high quality nurse-led and person centred respite service for families of adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

There has been a long-running saga over the last decade, of closures and significantly reduced services. When Rehab took over the running of the service several years ago, it was as a five-day service. But families have fought a hard battle to secure a much-needed seven day service.

In recent days, the HSE confirmed funding for a seven day service for one year, from quarter one of 2023.

Among those who supported the campaign was Pearse Doherty, TD. 

He welcomed news of the extended service, saying: “This will be welcome news for many and something that the local community has been in desperate need of for a long time.

“The centre provides vital residential respite services for families in the South Donegal area.

“This news comes after a request was made by my office for an update on plans for the service.

“Sinn Féin in Donegal have been campaigning for this to happen for a long time and now must ensure that this vital funding will be provided for the service at Seaview House going forward.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media