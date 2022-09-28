Gardaí raise more than €5,000 from coffee mornings in honour of late colleagues

Gardaí present a cheque for €5275.81 to Donegal Hospice. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
Coffee mornings hosted by the Donegal Division of An Garda Síochana raised a fantastic €5,275.81 for Donegal Hospice.
The coffee morning at the Donegal Town station was open to the public, and gardaí are delighted with the response.
Sergeant Oliver Devaney said: “An Garda Síochana Donegal Town were delighted to host the Bewley’s Coffee Morning on Friday, September 23.
“It was a great occasion with a great turnout from the local community, including a lot of retired garda members.
“It was also a bittersweet occasion in that we lost two members to cancer, Garda Joe Rowley and more recently, Garda Charlie Gallagher, both of whom served the local community in Donegal Town for many years. Their passing has been a great loss.
“We were overwhelmed with the generosity of the community and their donations to the hospice. We thank everybody sincerely for their contributions.”
